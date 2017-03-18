Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic teamed up to make an incredible music video

Roger Federer found some free time in his busy schedule and teamed up with fellow tennis stars Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov to record a song.

Seriously.

The trio recorded Chicago’s “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” with David Foster on piano. This rendition is an improvement of an earlier recording of the same song back in January. This version comes with more practice, lots of auto-tuning, and a videobomb from Novak Djokovic in what can only be described as a very Djokovic moment.

Fed posted the song to Twitter with the caption, “No seriously, we’re actually starting a boyband: The one handed #BackhandBoys.” Enjoy!

Look out, Golf Boys!

