Roger Federer is now one win away from extending another one of his incredible records

After Roger Federer’s thrilling 5-set win in the quarterfinals in which he erased a 2-0 deficit, he still has a shot to add to his record of 17 career Grand Slam championships. However, a win in the semifinals will add to another record that is nearly as impressive.

If Federer can get past No. 6 Milos Roanic in the semis, the third-seed will reach his 28th Grand Slam final. No other men’s tennis player in the Open era (1968-present) has played in more than 20 finals.

Here are the men’s tennis players who have played in at least five career grand slam finals during the Open era.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.