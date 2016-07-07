Roger Federer is now one win away from extending another one of his incredible records

After Roger Federer’s thrilling 5-set win in the quarterfinals in which he erased a 2-0 deficit, he still has a shot to add to his record of 17 career Grand Slam championships. However, a win in the semifinals will add to another record that is nearly as impressive.
If Federer can get past No. 6 Milos Roanic in the semis, the third-seed will reach his 28th Grand Slam final. No other men’s tennis player in the Open era (1968-present) has played in more than 20 finals.
Here are the men’s tennis players who have played in at least five career grand slam finals during the Open era.
