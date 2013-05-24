It Started Hailing At The French Open And Roger Federer Made A Great Pun About It

Tony Manfred

We’re not sure we’ve ever heard Roger Federer make a joke, but a freak hail storm in Paris today managed to bring out his funny side.

He posted a picture of the hail on Facebook and said, “Had to stop practice for a few minutes….what the hail is going on here……”

Get it?

roger federer hail joke

Federer is there preparing for the French Open.

Victoria Azarenka was also shocked by the weather, tweeting this vine where she erroneously calls hail “snow:”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.