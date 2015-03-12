Roger Federer was shocked after losing a point to a little kid at an exhibition game

Via Streamable Roger Federer laughs it off.

Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov were in the middle of an exhibition game when a young boy was invited on the court for a rally.

The boy was wearing a sweatshirt and jeans, and he came out with a racquet in hand, ready to play.

Federer gave a surprisingly hearty serve before the two exchanged a rally, back and forth.

When Federer charged the net to return a shot, the little kid lobbed a shot over Federer’s head and dropped in bounds, stunning Federer.

Dimitrov and the crowd loved it, celebrating the point:

Federer was stunned that the kid nailed the shot.

It was a fun moment for everyone involved, and luckily for Federer, he probably won’t have to play this young boy in the future.

Dimitrov went on to win the exhibition in three sets.

Watch the entire video below:

