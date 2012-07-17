Roger Federer Is Now Officially The Greatest Men's Tennis Player Of All Time

ESPN



Roger Federer hasn’t taken the tennis court since he captured his seventh Wimbledon title July 8th, but today Federer claimed the last huge all-time record by occupying the No. 1 world ranking for the 287th week — one more than Pete Sampras did.Federer’s Wimbledon triumph gave him the most men’s singles Slams in history (17), and he holds the record for consecutive weeks at No. 1 from 2004 to 2008, when he was No. 1 for 237 weeks.

17 Slams and 58 other ATP make it pretty safe to say Federer is the best men’s tennis player to ever step on a court. There’s just one major prize Federer has never won — an Olympic gold medal in the singles event. He’ll be the favourite to win next month as the Olympic tournament is held at Wimbledon.

