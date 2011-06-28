Roger Federer Is In The Quarterfinals At Wimbledon Once Again

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Six-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer dropped his first set of the tournament before coming back to beat Mikhail Youzhny 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 Monday and reach the quarterfinals.



Federer was leading 4-1 in the first-set tiebreaker but Youzhny took four straight points and went on to take the set.

The third-seeded Swiss was error-prone throughout, but Youzhny could only take advantage of one of his seven break points. The 18th-seeded Russian saved two match points but went long on a third to give Federer victory.

Federer will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in the quarterfinals.

