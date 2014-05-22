Roger Federer Shows You What It's Like To Play Tennis From His Perspective Using Google Glass

Google Glass may not be the most purposeful product ever made, but it certainly is entertaining.

People are still trying to find uses for it, though, and it seems the best they can do is to use it to record themselves doing things from their perspective.

In the latest effort to do just this, seven-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer hits the courts wearing Google Glass, going up against Stefan Edberg to show off some skills.

As Time points out, Google has really stepped up its Glass marketing lately. The company just announced last week that it’s opening up its Explorer Program to more people.

Check out the video, but be warned: Running around chasing a tennis ball makes for some shaky footage. Don’t watch if you’re susceptible to any kind of motion sickness.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

