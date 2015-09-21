Here's a chart comparing Roger Federer and the Fed funds rate

At this point, why not.

In a note to clients on Friday, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch kicked off their note with an analogy (or something?) between Roger Federer and the Federal Reserve.

We’re not exactly sure what they mean, but it seems like they’re saying rate hikes are off the table until 2016.

Either way, here’s BAML:

Audible gasps were heard across trading desks following the Federal Open Market Committee’s announcement. The collective sentiment recalled the astonishment of a stadium full of Roger Federer fans losing hope after his every missed shot to Novak Djokovic in last Sunday’s four set U.S. Open tennis final. Despite the disappointing outcomes, it is too early for the Fed or Federer to abandon progress made since 2009, in our view, so it’s on to 2016 (Chart 1).

