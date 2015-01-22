Roger Federer Hit This Absurd Drop Shot In The Australian Open

Via YouTube Roger Federer put serious backspin on this shot.

Roger Federer defeated Simone Bolelli Wednesday morning to advance to Round 3 in the Australian Open.

In the third set with the match tied 1-1, Bolelli was serving for the game when Federer came up with a gorgeous drop shot.

In a back-and-forth rally, Bolelli forced Federer to go to his backhand on the far left side of the court. Federer returned the ball with a drop shot with such insane backspin that Bolelli stopped running, thinking the ball would drift out.

The slow-motion replay shows the amount of spin Federer put on the ball:

At 34 years old, Federer doesn’t have the power or speed of other top players like Novak Djokovic, but his game has aged gracefully because he has an arsenal of tricks and crafty moves to throw opponents off.

Watch the entire video below:

