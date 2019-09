After a promising Australian Open, Roger Federer is looking to continue his fine form at the ATP Dubai Duty Free.

The 32-year-old won his opening round match 6-1, 6-4 over Benjamin Becker.

Down 3-2 in the second set, Federer whipped out a vintage between-the-legs shot to steal a point when it looked like he was toast.

Still got it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.