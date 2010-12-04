Roger Ehrenberg's IA Ventures Closes $50 Million Fund

IA Ventures, the VC firm founded by Roger Ehrenberg, has closed out its debut fund at $50 million, Dan Primack reports.



IA invests in early stage data-driven startups. The fund has already invested in at least 10 companies, including BankSimple, Yipit, and My City Way.

Ehrenberg set out to raise $25 million from non-traditional LPs, mostly prop traders and hedge funds. Intense interest from institutional investors led him to double the size of the fund.

Disclosure: Roger Ehrenberg is an investor in Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.