Roger Ebert's Funeral Being Protested Today In Chicago — Here's Today's Buzz

- Roger Ebert’s funeral will take place this morning at 10 a.m. at the Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, where both friends and fans are invited to attend. But members of Kansas’ Westboro Baptist Church will not be there to mourn, instead they’re protesting Ebert as what they call a “f– enabler,” complaining that he used his Twitter “to mock the faithful servants of God at Westboro Baptist Church.” Ebert did in fact tweet a link to a Salon post about the church with the message “Just another day at Westboro Baptist.” The church is notorious for picketing at the funerals of soldiers and gay teenagers.
- Estella Warren is being investigated by police for allegedly stealing Jaime Pressly’s assistant’s purse after getting caught red handed and lying about it. This isnt the actress’ first run-in with the law — she was busted two years ago for a DUI, before resisting arrest and allegedly kicking a police officer.
- James Cameron’s “Avatar 2” will introduce underwater motion-capture. “We want to take advantage of the technologies brilliant people are putting out to make the next two movies even more emotionally engaging and visually tantalising, and to really wrap up the story arc of our two main characters,” says longtime Cameron producer Jon Landau.
- Bravo canceled Kathy Griffin’s talk show after two low-rated seasons. New York Daily News reports that she and BFF Anderson Cooper are already developing a show for CNN.
- Meanwhile, “Judge Judy” has been renewed through 2017. The CBS distributed court show, which currently draws more viewers than any other program in daytime, will remain on the air for at least 21 seasons.
- Rihanna sported a questionable outfit courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.
