Roger Ebert's 10 favourite Movies

Roger Ebert passed away today at the age 70.
In 2012, the film critic put out a list of the greatest films of all time.
Here they are below:
Aguirre, Wrath of God (Herzog)
Apocalypse Now (Coppola) Citizen Kane (Welles)
La Dolce Vita (Fellini)
The General (Keaton)
Raging Bull (Scorsese)
2001: A Space Odyssey (Kubrick)
Tokyo Story (Ozu)
The Tree of Life (Malick)
Vertigo (Hitchcock)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.