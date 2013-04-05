Roger Ebert's 10 favourite Movies

Kirsten Acuna
roger ebert

Roger Ebert passed away today at the age 70.

In 2012, the film critic put out a list of the greatest films of all time

Here they are below:

Aguirre, Wrath of God (Herzog)
Apocalypse Now (Coppola) Citizen Kane (Welles)
La Dolce Vita (Fellini) 
The General (Keaton) 
Raging Bull (Scorsese) 
2001: A Space Odyssey (Kubrick) 
Tokyo Story (Ozu) 
The Tree of Life (Malick)
Vertigo (Hitchcock)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.