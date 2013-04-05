Roger Ebert's 10 favourite Movies

Roger Ebert passed away today at the age 70.



In 2012, the film critic put out a list of the greatest films of all time.

Here they are below:

Aguirre, Wrath of God (Herzog)

Apocalypse Now (Coppola) Citizen Kane (Welles)

La Dolce Vita (Fellini)

The General (Keaton)

Raging Bull (Scorsese)

2001: A Space Odyssey (Kubrick)

Tokyo Story (Ozu)

The Tree of Life (Malick)

Vertigo (Hitchcock)

