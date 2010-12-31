Roger Ebert Thinks This YouTube Video Of Snowpocalypse 2010 Is Oscar-Worthy

Here’s why:



This film deserves to win the Academy Award for best live-action short subject.

(1) Because of its wonderful quality. (2) Because of its role as homage. It is directly inspired by Dziga Vertov’s 1929 silent classic “Man With a Movie Camera.” (3) Because it represents an almost unbelievable technical proficiency. It was filmed during the New York blizzard of Dec. 26, and Jamie Stuart e-mailed it to me with this time stamp: December 27, 2010 4:18:18 PM CST

On a related note, it’s probably just a matter of time before YouTube vids are eligible for Oscar short nominations. See if you agree with Ebert below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.