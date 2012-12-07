Roger Ebert Has Been Hospitalized With A Fractured Hip – Here's Today's Buzz

Roger Ebert tweeted he’s doing OK.

Film critic Roger Ebert was hospitalized late yesterday with a hip fracture. Ebert confirmed the injury on Twitter saying no surgery was necessary. His wife took to Twitter to joke it was due to his “tricky disco dance moves.”While discussing Beyoncé’s upcoming HBO documentary, Wendy Williams sounded off on the singer / actress on her talk show. After saying she was a fan of the singer, she told the audience she was thankful for closed captioning so she could understand Beyoncé: “You know Beyoncé can’t talk. Beyoncé sounds like she has a fifth grade education.”



“The Hobbit” isn’t even out yet, and Entertainment Weekly already has a first look of Orlando Bloom in “The Hobbit: There and Back Again.”

“Stranger Than Fiction” scribe Zach Helm is writing the “Jumanji” remake.

Nigel Lythgoe, the mind behind “American Idol,” has signed a production deal with Shine America.

The Obamas celebrated the annual White House Christmas tree-lighting ceremony with Neil Patrick Harris and “Modern Family” star Rico Rodriguez.

Kyle Chandler seems to have little interest in a “Friday Night Lights” film.

Demi Moore’s dance moves at the Art.sy and Chanel BBQ at the Soho Beach House in Miami have caught a lot of attention.

