Film critic Roger Ebert owned millions of dollars worth of early Google stock

Paul Schrodt
Roger ebertGetty Images

The late Roger Ebert was America’s most famous film critic, as the reviewer for the Chicago Sun-Times and opposite Gene Siskel and, later, Richard Roeper on TV.

But most people would not know Ebert had Google stock worth millions of dollars.

The critic was a passionate fan of technology. In a column about the Wall Street documentary “Inside Job” from 2010, Ebert revealed that he had bought shares in Steak n Shake, Apple, Wholesome and Hearty Foods, and Google. He got a piece of Apple because, he said, “I was a Macintosh fan from the late 1980s, and that’s when I started buying.”

As for Google, he wrote: “I liked Google when it was first introduced.” So he became an early investor.

A forum post at siliconinvestor.com reports that Ebert was a holder of 18,000 Class B shares of Google. At the time of Google’s IPO in 2004, he held on to shares worth $US1.8 million. But back then the share price was only $US89. Now it’s more than $US700.

Ebert died in 2013 following a long battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he was reportedly worth $US9 million, a good chunk of it from Google stock.

