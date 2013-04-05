Hollywood Mourns The Loss Of Roger Ebert

Kirsten Acuna
roger ebert

Roger Ebert’s death at the age of 70 shocked Hollywood Thursday.

Just a day prior, Ebert announced a recurrence of his cancer. As a result, he would take a “leave of presence” from film reviews, writing only of those he wished to reflect upon.

Actors, directors, writers, friends, and even President Obama took to Twitter to reflect on the life and loss of the film critic great. 

Some shared memories and reflections.

Tom Hanks’ son, Colin:

Most shared condolences.

Obama also came out with the following statement:

“For a generation of Americans — especially Chicagoans — Roger was the movies. When he didn’t like a film, he was honest; when he did, he was effusive — capturing the unique power of the movies to take us somewhere magical.”

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Harvey Weinstein released their own statements on Ebert’s passing as well.

Spielberg: 

“Roger loved movies. They were his life. His reviews went far deeper than simply thumbs up or thumbs down.  He wrote with passion through a real knowledge of film and film history, and in doing so, helped many movies find their audiences.  Along with Gene Shalit, Joel Siegel, and of course Gene Siskel, Roger put television criticism on the map.  Roger’s passing is virtually the end of an era and now the balcony is closed forever.”

Scorsese:

“The death of Roger Ebert is an incalculable loss for movie culture and for film criticism. And it’s a loss for me personally. Roger was always supportive, he was always right there for me when I needed it most, when it really counted – at the very beginning, when every word of encouragement was precious; and then again, when I was at the lowest ebb of my career, there he was, just as encouraging, just as warmly supportive. There was a professional distance between us, but then I could talk to him much more freely than I could to other critics. Really, Roger was my friend. It’s that simple.

Few people I’ve known in my life loved or cared as much about movies. I know that’s what kept him going in those last years – his life-or-death passion for movies, and his wonderful wife, Chaz.

We all knew that this moment was coming, but that doesn’t make the loss any less wrenching. I’ll miss him — my dear friend, Roger Ebert.”

Weinstein: 

“Roger Ebert was a passionate critic who understood that he needed to not only appraise films but be a champion of cinema. He was always on the side of movies that needed that extra push. The only thing that tops him as a writer was his kindness as a human being. I will miss Roger very much and my heart goes out to Chaz and the entire family.”

Here’s Ebert’s last Tweet from April 3:

Some of the film critic’s final written words were, “see you at the movies.” 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.