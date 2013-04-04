Roger Ebert Taking 'Leave Of Presence' After Cancer Recurrence — Here's Today's Buzz

- Roger Ebert is taking a “leave of presence” after a recurrence of cancer. “I’ll be able at last to do what I’ve always fantasized about doing: reviewing only the movies I want to review,” Ebert wrote on his website. “So on bad days I may write about the vulnerability that accompanies illness. On good days, I may wax ecstatic about a movie so good it transports me beyond illness.” Ebert also announced that he will purchase his popular website Rogerebert.com from the Sun-Times’ owners and relaunch the site. He is also launching a Kickstarter campaign to bring “At the Movies” back to TV.
- Angelina Jolie and Lady Gaga are the latest victims of the celebrity hackers who had already exposed the supposed financial secrets of Michelle Obama and Beyonce.
- Jim Henson’s wife and partner in the Muppets enterprise, Jane Henson, died of cancer on Tuesday at age 78. The Hensons met in a puppetry class in the middle of the fifties; they married in 1959 and had five children. Though the two separated in 1986, they remained close for the final four years of Jim Henson’s life.
- Dreamworks has acquired film rights to the story of the Catholic Church’s decades-long cover-up of its pedophile priests in Massachusetts as uncovered during a yearlong investigation by the Boston Globe.
- Kate Hudson admits her second pregnancy was a surprise, considering she gave birth to son Bingham just eight weeks after she starting seeing Muse rocker Matt Bellamy, who is now her fiancé. “[It] was all very old-fashioned and proper and we went on lovely dates,” Hudson says jokingly. “And two months later I was pregnant… Well, yes [I was shocked], but I also thought: ‘This is going to be interesting.'”
- Will Arnett joins Megan Fox in the CGI-slash-live-action project “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” “Arnett’s role is being kept secret, though still uncast from the Ninja Turtles mythology are Splinter, the turtles’ sensei rat, and the villainous and masked Shredder,”
- Singer Ryan Cabrera has a tattoo of Ryan Gosling’s face on his leg.
- Lindsay Lohan showed off her bikini and bruises while hanging at the beach in Brazil by herself.
- Bradley Cooper gets a perm and Reese Witherspoon dyed her trademark blonde hair brown.
