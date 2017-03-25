This 90-year-old producer found the magic formula for making money in Hollywood

Roger Corman is a Hollywood legend. He has directed more than 50 movies and produced over 400. He’s widely renowned as the “King of B-Movies.” He built his career on an ultra-efficient filmmaking style that demands low budgets and short shooting schedules.

The result is a career that spans six decades, and he hasn’t shown any signs that he’s ready to retire.

Business Insider recently sat down with Corman at his office in Los Angeles to talk about his most recent project,“Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050,” a sequel to the cult hit “Death Race 2000,” which Corman produced in 1975.

He will perhaps be most remembered for the roster of A-list Hollywood talent who got their first jobs in the movie business from Corman. Academy Award-winning directors Francis Ford Coppola, Ron Howard, James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, and Jonathan Demme all started out working for Corman.

Corman is also credited with discovering Jack Nicholson, who appeared in many of the filmmaker’s productions before becoming one of the biggest movie stars in history. Watch Nicholson get emotional while talking about what Corman means to him in this clip.

We asked Corman to reflect on the legacy of his storied career and to reveal the keys to his success.

