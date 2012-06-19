Roger Clemens Found NOT GUILTY On All Counts

Photo: Getty

Roger Clemens was just found not guilty all charges after a jury deliberated for 10 hours. The jury determined that he didn’t lie to Congress about his use of performance-enhancing drugs, according to The Associated Press. Clemens was accused of perjury, making false statements and obstructing Congress.



CNN reported that Clemens reacted by wiping his eyes and giving a thumbs-up.

An emotional Clemens wiped his eyes after the verdict was announced, while his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, gave a thumbs-up to the jury before leaving the courtroom.

“Mr. Clemens, you’re free to go,” Judge Reggie Walton said.

Clemens, widely regarded as one of the best pitchers in baseball history, was facing his second trial in just less than a year. Last July, a judge declared a mistrial on the second day of proceedings, and before the case reached a jury.

The Clemens verdict ends nearly five years of a federal investigation and judicial proceedings against Clemens into his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs. In 2008, Clemens testified before Congress that he had never used performance-enhancing drugs.

