Roger Clemens' Ex-Trainer Says The Pitcher Destroyed His Life

Roger Clemens

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Roger Clemens’ ex-trainer isn’t going to drop a suit claiming the pitcher ripped him to shreds in the media.On Wednesday, ex-trainer Brian McNamee’s lawyer said that he’d continue to pursue the defamation suit even though Clemens was recently cleared of perjury charges, Reuters reported.



“Brian’s life has essentially been destroyed by this case,” McNamee’s lawyer reportedly said.

McNamee, who testified against Clemens in a case accusing him of lying about doping, filed a defamation suit in 2009 against the pitcher.

McNamee claimed Clemens and his lawyers defamed him by telling the media he was “off the deep end” and a liar, according to Reuters.

DON’T MISS: George Zimmerman Wants To Ditch His Prison Garb And Shackles For His Bond Hearing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.