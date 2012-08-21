50-Year-Old Roger Clemens Is Returning To Professional Baseball

Photo: Flickr/Keith Allison

Roger Clemens, who is five years removed from his last appearance in the Major Leagues, has signed with the Sugar Land Skeeters and will start on Saturday night (via Big League Stew). The Skeeters are an independent minor league club near Clemens’ hometown of Houston.And according to Rob Neyer of SBNation, there are rumours that the Houston Astros will sign Clemens to pitch next month if he does well with Sugar Land.



During his workout with Sugar Land, Clemens was said to have reached 87 mph with his fastball. Not bad for a guy who is now 50 and last played in 2007 with the New York Yankees, going 6-6 with a 4.18 ERA.

As Kevin Kaduk of Big League Stew points out, there could be Hall of Fame implications for Clemens potential desire to return to the big leagues.

Clemens, who will be eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this winter, is unlikely to get voted in because of his ties to performance enhancing drugs. But a return to the big leagues would delay his eligibility by five years to a point when voters may be less anti-steroids.

In the meantime, somebody should check on Yankees radio voice Suzyn Waldman to make sure she is OK.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.