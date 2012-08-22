This Is Why The Houston Astros May Want To Sign 50-Year-Old Roger Clemens

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

When news broke that Roger Clemens is returning to professional baseball this weekend, there was immediate speculation that the Houston Astros would sign Clemens if he pitched well.And why would the worst team in baseball want a 50-year-old pitcher that hasn’t been in the majors since 2007?



A publicity stunt of course. Or more specifically, to get more butts in the seats.

After the Astros fired their manager this past weekend, new owner Jim Crane spoke about the team’s biggest concerns…

“We need fans in the building and we want to win more ballgames”

It is not clear if Clemens will help the ‘Stros win more games. But he can’t be any worse than the pitchers that have been on the mound during Houston’s recent 7-40 stretch. But he will certainly help sell more tickets. Tickets for Clemens’ debut with the Sugar Land Skeeters game on Saturday, that have a face value of $9, are now going for $75-100 on the secondary market.

And for a team that has sold only 51.6% of their tickets this season and rank near the bottom of MLB in attendance, Clemens is exactly the sort of buzz they need.

