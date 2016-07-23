US

Watch Mitch McConnell credit former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes for jump-starting his political career

Arielle Berger, Brett LoGiurato

During an interview with Business Insider to promote his memoir, “The Long Game,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recalls how Roger Ailes created a TV ad that won McConnell his 1984 race in Kentucky.

On Thursday, Roger Ailes resigned as the CEO and chairman of Fox News Channel following a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson. The lawsuit alleged that Ailes had repeatedly sexually harassed Carlson.

