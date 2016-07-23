Watch Mitch McConnell credit former Fox News Chief Roger Ailes for jump-starting his political career

During an interview with Business Insider to promote his memoir, “The Long Game,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recalls how Roger Ailes created a TV ad that won McConnell his 1984 race in Kentucky.

On Thursday, Roger Ailes resigned as the CEO and chairman of Fox News Channel following a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson. The lawsuit alleged that Ailes had repeatedly sexually harassed Carlson.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.