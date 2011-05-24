FOX News Now Denying Roger Ailes Thinks Sarah Palin Is An Idiot

Obviously.



Fox sent a statement to the New York Times — which means they really want to pushback hard on this, otherwise it would have bubbled up anonymously through the blogosphere — denying that Roger Ailes thinks Sarah Palin is an idiot.

That’s not to say he doesn’t, just that Fox doesn’t want it to be the official word on the matter.

Tueday’s big New York profile on Ailes and Fox by Gabriel Sherman quotes an anonymous source described as ‘Republican close to Ailes’ saying “Roger is worried about the future of the country. He thinks the election of Obama is a disaster. He thinks Palin is an idiot. He thinks she’s stupid. He helped boost her up. People like Sarah Palin haven’t elevated the conservative movement.”

In a statement to The New York Times, the Fox News Channel executive vice president of programming, Bill Shine, said:

“I know for a fact that Roger Ailes admires and respects Sarah Palin and thinks she is smart. He also believes many members of the left-wing media are extremely terrified and threatened by her. Despite a massive effort to destroy Sarah Palin, she is still on her feet and making a difference in the political world. As for the ‘Republican close to Ailes’ for which the incorrect Palin quote is attributed, when Roger figures out who that is, I guarantee you he or she will no longer be ‘close to Ailes.’ “

