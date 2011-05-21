FOX NEWS BOSS DEFENDS PALIN: People Say It Was Truly Pathetic That I Gave Chris Matthews His Start On Television

Roger Ailes made a rare public remark in defence of both himself and Sarah Palin today.



Ailes was responding to some (typically) harsh words from Chris Matthews, who, among other things, called Palin “pathetic” on his show Hardball last night:

This is so pathetic watching her on television. It’s so pathetic that Roger Ailes has put her on television, sitting up in some box, some loony bin up in Alaska, sitting there answering these questions she doesn’t know anything about. Did you hear what she just said, John? She said he should continue to attack the Republican plan. What’s she up to here? Is she just not thinking or capable of thinking? What is going on here?

Earlier today Ailes, who gave Matthews his first show back in 1994, had this to say to TVNewser: “People tell me all the time it was truly pathetic that I was the one who gave Chris Matthews his start on television.”



