Roger Ailes resigns as CEO and Chairman of Fox News

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Security stands in front of Fox News chairman Roger Ailes as he leaves the News Corp building, July 19, 2016 in New York City.

Roger Ailes resigned Thursday as the CEO and chairman of the Fox News Channel, 21st Century Fox said in a statement.

The Drudge Report, a popular conservative link aggregating site, first reported the news.

Rupert Murdoch was set to assume the role of acting chairman and CEO.

Rumours have swirled about Ailes’ departure over the past several days following a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson that alleged that Ailes made sexual advances towards her in the workplace.

Multiple women told internal review investigators that Ailes had made suggestive comments in the past.

Developing…

