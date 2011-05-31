Roger Ailes Keeps A Monitor On His Desk To See If There's Any Muslims Outside His Front Door

Considering Fox News’ reporting style on certain news stories it is perhaps not a shock to hear that Fox News head Roger Ailes apparently suffers from a deep sense paranoia.



(One which perhaps is not entirely unwarranted, all things considered.)

From Rolling Stone’s feature on Ailes (not to be confused with last week’s New York magazine feature on Ailes):

travelling with the Chairman is like a scene straight out of 24. A friend recalls hitching a ride with Ailes after a power lunch: “We come out of the building and there’s an SUV filled with big guys, who jump out of the car when they see him. A cordon is formed around us. We’re ushered into the SUV, and we drive the few blocks to Fox’s offices, where another set of guys come out of the building to receive ‘the package.’ The package is taken in, and I’m taken on to my destination.”

Ailes is certain that he’s a top target of Al Qaeda terrorists. “You know, they’re coming to get me,” he tells friends. “I’m fully prepared. I’ve taken care of it.” (Ailes, who was once arrested for carrying an illegal handgun in Central Park, now carries a licensed weapon.) Inside his blast-resistant office at Fox News headquarters, Ailes keeps a monitor on his desk that allows him to view any activity outside his closed door. Once, after observing a dark-skinned man in what Ailes perceived to be Muslim garb, he put Fox News on lockdown. “What the hell!” Ailes shouted. “This guy could be bombing me!” The suspected terrorist turned out to be a janitor. “Roger tore up the whole floor,” recalls a source close to Ailes. “He has a personal paranoia about people who are Muslim – which is consistent with the ideology of his network.”

Also, he’s afraid of the gays.

[via Gawker]

