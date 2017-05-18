Mitch McConnell credits former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for jump-starting his political career

During an interview last year with Business Insider to promote his memoir, “The Long Game,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recalled how Roger Ailes created a TV ad that won McConnell his 1984 race in Kentucky.

Ailes died Thursday at the age of 77.

“I always tell Roger Ailes, ‘But for you, I’d be a not-very-happy lawyer practicing in Louisville, Kentucky,” McConnell said.

Ailes resigned as the head of Fox News last year after a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

