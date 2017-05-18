US

Mitch McConnell credits former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for jump-starting his political career

Arielle Berger, Brett LoGiurato

During an interview last year with Business Insider to promote his memoir, “The Long Game,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recalled how Roger Ailes created a TV ad that won McConnell his 1984 race in Kentucky.

Ailes died Thursday at the age of 77.

“I always tell Roger Ailes, ‘But for you, I’d be a not-very-happy lawyer practicing in Louisville, Kentucky,” McConnell said.

Ailes resigned as the head of Fox News last year after a lawsuit filed by former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson.

