According To Roger Ailes It's Entirely Possible We Could One Day See Keith Olbermann At Fox News

Esquire has released the transcript to their profile on Roger Ailes and boy what a better read it makes! Geesh.



Here’s what Ailes had to say about hiring liberal voices at Fox News:

Tell me who you want to see on the left and I’ll hire them. If you give me a big name that’s out there, that’s floating around and wants work, I’d be happy to hire them. We have Ed Rendell, I mean he was the head of the Democratic party. He’s on twice a week. You can’t get any bigger than that. I go for people who will get ratings, but I’d be happy to put a bigger name Democrat on if you’ve got one. Now that probably surprises you and won’t get into the story, but it’s true. I want people who have marquee value.

Now granted, this interview obviously took place before Olbermann made his dramatic departure from MSNBC but still if you, or anyone, was asked today for “a big name that’s out there, that’s floating around and wants work, I’d be happy to hire them” who has “marquee value” what would be the first name to pop to your lips?

Definitely not Alec Baldwin!

Also, think of the ratings. So listen up Olby fans tell Ailes you want to see Keith on Fox and apparently he will hire him.

