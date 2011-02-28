There's A Report Going Around That Fox News Chief Roger Ailes Is About To Be Indicted

This ‘report’ is pretty devoid of evidence.



That said, last week’s NYT story on Judith Regan alleging that Fox News head Roger Ailes encouraged her to lie to Federal investigators about her affair with NYC police chief Bernie Kerik to protect Rudy Giuliani‘s presidential hopes was pretty damning. So who knows.

Financial blogger Barry Ritholtz posts this morning that “Someone I spoke with claimed that Ailes was scheduled to speak at their event in March, but canceled. It appears that Roger’s people, ostensibly using a clause in his contract, said he “cannot appear for legal reasons.”

According to Ritholz’s source those “legal reasons” are that “Roger Ailes will be indicted — probably this week, maybe even Monday.”

So yeah, a lot of ifs.

Worth noting as well that on Thursday when the story broke News Corp did not deny that it was Ailes on the tape, simply that he did not say anything questionable: “Mr. Ailes did not intend to influence her with respect to a government investigation…The matter is closed.”

Also? no one including the NYT has heard the tape or even seen a transcript.

