Here Is The 30 Second Version Of Esquire's 'Why Does Roger Ailes Hate America?'

We dug through the rhetorical loop-de-loops and confusing sarcasm of Esquire’s 8500 word-plus profile (if you can call it that) on Roger Ailes (Why Does Roger Ailes Hate America?) to provide you with the 30 second version. Here it is:



Roger Ailes does not own a Blackberry.

He does, however have seven television screens in his office that are tuned in to Fox and its competitors. And one that shows nothing but the live feed from security cameras in the building.

He thinks if Richard Nixon were alive he’d be on Oprah today and we’d forgive him because he had a lot of stuff happen to him as a child.

He once pitched his idea for a cable channel to NBC when they decided to launch MSNBC and they turned him down.

He thinks Lean Forward is a dumb slogan: “Lean? They paid Spike Lee $3 million for ‘Lean’? What kind of word is that? Isn’t that their problem — that they’re leaning? Didn’t anybody say, What about ‘move’?”

He is not under the thumb of Rupert Murdoch: “He comes down here a lot, because I’m the only one of his executives who’s not crawling up his leg.”

He has the best table at Michaels.

He doesn’t begrudge Obama his lack of warmth: “Well, maybe if your father left you when you were two, your stepfather left you when you were four, and your mother was out of your life when you were 10, you wouldn’t be warm, either.”

He was bullied as a child.

On a related note, this piece so confusing (I think it’s supposed to be mimicking a Glenn Beck rant, but not all that well) and bloated and self-satisfied as to single-handedly make the argument for Twitter being the preferable platform of communication.

Though lot’s of other people apparently thought brilliant. Read the full piece here >

