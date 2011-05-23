Sarah Palin Is An 'Idiot' And 11 More Revelations About Roger Ailes, The Most Powerful Man In Television

Roger Ailes gets the New York treatment this week in a long Gabriel Sherman-penned profile called “The Elephant in the Green Room.”



Sherman, who is writing a book about Fox News, contends that while Ailes is the most successful television executive of all-time, his influence is waning just a bit. The Fox-fuelled Tea Party helped ratings blossom in the Barack Obama era, but its candidates are struggling.

Ailes is also dealing with the fallout over Glenn Beck‘s departure, succession issues, and a general sense that the network he created has lost its focus.

Read the original article at NYMag.com.

