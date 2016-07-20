Roger Ailes is hanging in the balance at Fox News

Conflicting reports emerged on Tuesday afternoon about the future of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, who has come under fire amid

a sexual-harassment lawsuit filed

earlier this month by former anchor Gretchen Carlson.

But multiple reports in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times suggested that Ailes would soon be out at the network and that his representatives were discussing an exit package with 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News.

Matt Drudge, the popular conservative link aggregator, posted an apparent copy of a separation agreement that suggested that Ailes would be out at the network.

Shortly after Drudge broke the news, a more complicated picture emerged. Variety and the Daily Beast initially confirmed the story, but the Daily Beast soon reported that Fox News walked back its confirmation.

Drudge deleted his tweet with the contract within minutes of posting it online.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox denied the reports, saying that Ailes was “at work” and that a review into the allegations was “ongoing.”

21CF statement: Roger is at work. The review is ongoing. The only agreement that is in place is his existing employment agreement.

— 21st Century Fox (@21CF) July 19, 2016

The drama over Ailes’ future comes several weeks after Carlson filed a lawsuit accusing Ailes of repeated sexual harassment.

Rumours have swirled about Ailes’ potential departure over the past several days.

New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported on Monday that Lachlan and James Murdoch, the respective president and CEO of 21st Century Fox, reportedly decided to remove Ailes.

Also on Tuesday, Sherman reported that Megyn Kelly, the popular Fox News anchor, had told attorneys investigating the claims that Ailes made unwanted sexual advancements about 10 years ago.

Fox News did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

This story has been updated with new information as it has become available.

