COURSE CORRECTION: Roger Ailes Is Taking Fox News To The centre

Roger Ailes is tired of Fox New’s ultra-conservative slant.



Viewers of last week’s GOP-Google debate (and Rick Perry) may not be shocked to hear this.

Fox made headlines Thursday after its moderators focused sustained attacks on Perry and it is paying off; Perry has seen his campaign practically fall apart over the weekend.

This is not an accident.

Howie Kurtz writes in Newsweek this week that following the Gabby Giffords shooting Ailes issued a directive to dial back on the rhetoric…Kurtz says he refers to this as a “course correction.”

Sarah Palin and Glenn Beck are singled out as the troublemakers in this regard.

Glenn Beck’s inflammatory rhetoric—his ranting about Obama being a racist—”became a bit of a branding issue for us” before the hot-button host left in July, Ailes says. So too did Sarah Palin’s being widely promoted as the GOP’s potential saviour —in large measure through her lucrative platform at Fox. Privately, Fox executives say the entire network took a hard right turn after Obama’s election, but, as the Tea Party’s popularity fades, is edging back toward the mainstream.

Ailes also points to Beck as the reason O’Reilly has seemed more, er, objective of late. “Beck scared him,” says Ailes.

Which is not to say that Fox is becoming liberal. Apparently there are lines even everyone’s favourite anchor Shep Smith can’t cross.

Ailes keeps a wary eye on anchor Shepard Smith, who occasionally backs aspects of the Obama record: “Every once in a while Shep Smith gets out there where the buses don’t run and we have a friendly talk.”

The best quote, however, is reserved for Mayor Bloomberg: “I like Bloomberg, he’s a friend. But fuck him and the salt. I like salt. It’s not his business.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.