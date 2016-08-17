Report: Former Fox News chief Roger Ailes to prep Donald Trump for the debates

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Roger Ailes outside Fox’s studios in Manhattan earlier in July.

Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes will prepare Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump for the presidential debates, according to a Tuesday report in The New York Times.

The Times reported that Ailes had transitioned almost immediately from his role as CEO into a new informal job advising the Republican presidential nominee as he prepares for the first Republican presidential debate on September 26.

The former Fox News chief made a name for himself in politics as a Republican communications advisor who helped prepare past presidential candidates including George H.W. Bush.

Ailes resigned from Fox News amid an ongoing internal investigation into his conduct prompted by a lawsuit from former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who is one of several former Fox News employees who have accused him of sexual harassment.

For her part, Hillary Clinton has also begun preparing for debates. Politico reported that she’s fielding controversial questions about past conspiracy theories and her husband’s past affairs.

