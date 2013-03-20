8 Crazy Things You Never Knew About Fox News And Roger Ailes, 'The Most Important Republican In The Country'

Ailes has a longstanding feud with CNN and its founder, Ted Turner, who famously compared Ailes' and Fox's rise to that of Hitler.

'I wouldn't say he wants everyone over there dead, but it's close,' Fox anchor Shep Smith told Chafets of Ailes' view toward CNN.

Chafets also detailed the scene at Ailes' 72nd birthday last May, a night that saw host Sean Hannity's show outpace CNN's Piers Morgan's viewership by nearly 10-to-1.

'It was a victory of epic proportions,' Chafets writes, which Ailes, wife Beth and son Zac 'celebrated with a homemade birthday cake.'