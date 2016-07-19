Fox News Channel's parent company responds to report decision was made to oust CEO Roger Ailes

Fox News Channel’s parent company responded on Monday to a report claiming News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his sons had come to a decision to force Roger Ailes out at Fox News.

“This matter is not yet resolved and the review is not concluded,” 21st Century Fox said in a statement provided to Business Insider.

Fox News Channel did not have an additional comment.

Gabriel Sherman, a New York Magazine reporter who authored a book critical of Ailes, reported Monday afternoon that Rupert Murdoch and his sons had concluded the longtime Fox News Channel chairman and CEO needed to be removed from his post amid an explosive sexual harassment lawsuit from former host Gretchen Carlson.

Sherman reported that Carlson’s lawsuit had prompted an investigation into Ailes’ management style and interviews were being conducted outside the News Corp. building over fear rooms could be bugged.

One of the cable-news network’s host, however, told Sherman that those loyal to Ailes had been reporting back to him.

“They’re scared to death,” the Fox News Channel host told Sherman. “The mood is bleak.”

The allegations in Carlson’s lawsuit have been heavily disputed by Ailes and several Fox personalities have come out to express support for him.

Host Neil Cavuto wrote an op-ed for Business Insider on Tuesday about “the character of Roger Ailes.” In it, he called the allegations against his longtime boss “sick.” Host Kimberly Guilfoyle echoed that sentiment in an interview with Business Insider on Friday, saying Ailes had displayed “professionalism” dealing with women.

