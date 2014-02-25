Fan Captures Perfect Video Of A Swerving Goal From 50 Yards Away

Cruz Azul’s Rogelio Chavez scored one of the goals of the year in Liga MX in his team’s 3-1 win over Queretaro on Friday night.

After a throw-in took a deflection back toward him, Chavez hit a swerving volley from 50 yards out that fooled the goalie and ended up in the back of the net.

A fan with a perfect angle on the shot captured video of it. Incredible (via r/soccer):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

