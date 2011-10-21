Is This Smart? Investor Tells WSJ: 'If I Knew Something, I Would Have Had A Much Bigger Position.'

The SEC has been trying to determine if employees or executives from expert-network MedaCorp leaked insider information involving Cougar Biotech to J. Goldman & Co., according to today’s Wall Street Journal.



One of the New York-based hedge fund’s portfolio managers, Rodney Nathan, who’s allegedly being probed by the regulatory agency for possibly trading on the allegedly leaked information, told the WSJ that he was not aware of any investigation and has not been accused of wrongdoing.

We’re also not sure if this was the smartest line.

“I had a tiny position” [in Cougar…] “If I knew something, I would have had a much bigger position.”

We called Nathan for clarification. He told us he’s not allowed to comment to the press.

Nathan told the Journal the the did not receive information and he did not share it with any relatives.

Here’s some more information about him.

Prior to joining J. Goldman, he was affiliated with Forstmann Asset Management, according to his profile on Bloomberg.

Nathan, a Texas native, graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1988. He studied biology at Washington University in St. Louis, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He attended medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical centre in Dallas.

