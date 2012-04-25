Rodney King Speaks About Trayvon Martin: 'Luckily I Got My Attack Seen On Tape'

TMZ’s omnipresent reporters found Rodney King in New York City. It has been 20 years since the verdict in his case touched off race riots in Los Angeles.



Naturally, TMZ asked him what he thought of the Trayvon Martin murder case in Florida:

“I’m hoping that he gets justice for his family because he’s no longer here,” King told the gossip site. “I’m hoping everything turns out OK.”

King warned that justice is a “slow process” but expressed some optimism that the right thing would be done.

Here’s the video:

