Autopsy: Cocaine And Marijuana Contributed To Rodney King's 'Accidental Drowning'

Rodney King

Photo: TMZ

While police don’t suspect foul play in the death of civil rights lightening rod Rodney King, he had been taking drugs the day he drowned.King, 47, died in June. His fiancee reportedly found him at the bottom of his swimming pool.



King’s autopsy, released Thursday, found he died of an “accidental drowning,” but he had alcohol, marijuana, PCP, and cocaine in his system, CNN reported.

King shot to national prominence in 1991 when a video tape surfaced of Los Angeles Police Department officers beating him. Riots erupted throughout the city after the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

