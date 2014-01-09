Here's A Surreal Video Of Dennis Rodman Singing 'Happy Birthday' To Kim Jong-Un

For Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman sang ‘Happy Birthday’ To North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un on Wednesday before displaying his “basketball diplomacy” in a friendly game involving other former NSA players.

It’s very bizarre: The Worm serenading one of the world’s most brutal dictators in front a North Korean-style puppet audience.

Rodman’s friendship is no longer very amusing, though, after he flipped out defending, implying the guilt of American Kenneth Bae, who is being held in North Korea for “anti-state crimes.”

