The First True Test Of Dennis Rodman-North Korea Diplomacy

Dennis Rodman made headlines with his trip to North Korea earlier this year.



Now his special relationship with Kim Jong-un is being put to the test. The former Chicago Bull just tweeted:

I’m calling on the Supreme Leader of North Korea or as I call him “Kim”, to do me a solid and cut Kenneth Bae loose. — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) May 7, 2013

Rodman is referring to the case of Kenneth Bae, a 44-year-old who grew up in Washington state and was arrested in North Korea last November and sentenced to fifteen years of hard labour last month.

Bae’s precise crime is unclear, but the latest information suggests he was working as a Christian missionary.

