We Checked Out The Party Of A Wall Street Firm That's Had A Truly Rough Year

It’s conference season on Wall Street and that means there will be plenty of parties after those long days of presentations and networking.
Investment bank Rodman & Renshaw is currently hosting its 14th annual global healthcare conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan.
As part of the conference, Rodman & Renshaw hosted a gala dinner at Rockefeller centre’s sunken plaza complete with a band and dancing.
We checked the party last night and have included some highlights from our evening in the slides that follow.
One major thing we noticed at the Rodman & Renshaw gala was how lightly attended it was compared to last year’s party. Two attendees, who will remain anonymous, said the same thing to us.
Rodman’s gala last night wasn’t on the scale of the party it threw for the same conference in the last two years, which included a charity gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a Mary J. Blidge performance and a private Janet Jackson concert at Radio City Music Hall the year before that.
Back in May, Rodman & Renshaw announced executive leadership changes and that it had changed its name to Direct Market Holdings Corp. The stock price is down ~71% YTD.
When we first arrived at Rockefeller Plaza for Rodman & Renshaw's gala we decided to scope out the scene before entering.
After a few minutes, we noticed that a lot of women were wearing white after labour Day. Turns out, the gala was black and white themed and we were both wearing blue!
Back in May, Gen. Wesley Clark stepped down as chairman and a member of the company's board of directors, Rodman & Renshaw said in a release.
