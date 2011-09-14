EXCLUSIVE: What Happens Inside A Fancy Wall Street Party At A Museum

Photo: Business Insider
Investment bank Rodman & Renshaw is currently hosting it’s 13th annual global healthcare conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. More than 3,000 people are in attendance including investors, private equity firms and industry executives.
Last night, the bank hosted a charity gala dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the conference guests.
Complete with themed rooms, buffets, open bars, an auction, and a performance from the Grammy winning music artist Mary J. Blige, the party was awesome.
The dinners were divided into themed rooms. VIPs ate in the Egypt room, which houses the Temple of Dendur surrounded by water.
The food in the Egyptian wing looked amazing. It appeared to be a Mediterranean style buffet spread.
The menu included steak, chicken, seafood casserole, and for dessert, chocolate covered strawberries, cookies, cakes and pies.
After dinner people began to congregate around the stage in the foyer. VIPs got to stand in front. Others went to the second flood or surrounded the stage from all sides.
General Clark recognised executives for their contributions to the event, including CFO Edward Rubin and president Tony Sanfilippo.
The event raised $200,000 for the McCarton Foundation, which provides programs for children with autism.
A trip to Scotland and a private Scotch Whisky tasting package worth $15,000 sold for $5,500. A Royal get-away to Monte Carlo valued at $27,000 sold for $12,000.
