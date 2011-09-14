EXCLUSIVE: What Happens Inside A Fancy Wall Street Party At A Museum

Photo: Business Insider

Investment bank Rodman & Renshaw is currently hosting it’s 13th annual global healthcare conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. More than 3,000 people are in attendance including investors, private equity firms and industry executives.



Last night, the bank hosted a charity gala dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the conference guests.

Complete with themed rooms, buffets, open bars, an auction, and a performance from the Grammy winning music artist Mary J. Blige, the party was awesome.

