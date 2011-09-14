EXCLUSIVE: What Happens Inside A Fancy Wall Street Party At A Museum

Investment bank Rodman & Renshaw is currently hosting it’s 13th annual global healthcare conference at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. More than 3,000 people are in attendance including investors, private equity firms and industry executives.

Last night, the bank hosted a charity gala dinner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the conference guests. 

Complete with themed rooms, buffets, open bars, an auction, and a performance from the Grammy winning music artist Mary J. Blige, the party was awesome. 

Around 6:30 p.m. guests began to arrive at the Met for cocktails and hors d'eouvres

There was definitely a lot of networking going on at the event.

Attendees even got to wander around the museum to look at the artwork.

The Met looked different compared to its normal operating hours. Whoever decorated did a great job.

People dressed in red robes sounded the procession to dinner with their horns.

The dinners were divided into themed rooms. VIPs ate in the Egypt room, which houses the Temple of Dendur surrounded by water.

The food in the Egyptian wing looked amazing. It appeared to be a Mediterranean style buffet spread.

The room also had a fortune teller.

There were tons of people dressed in costumes. Here's a shirtless Egyptian Pharaoh.

The diners with a black badge (VIPs had red) ate in the South American wing.

Here's another shot of the dinner in the South American wing.

The menu included steak, chicken, seafood casserole, and for dessert, chocolate covered strawberries, cookies, cakes and pies.

Friendly servers passed around the desserts on trays. Here's one carrying a tower of cream puffs.

This woman dressed as a statue was extremely popular with the guests.

People posed for photo ops with the costumed actors and models.

The ballerina was also very popular.

We didn't see anyone posing with the bush. We think it's a bush.

After dinner people began to congregate around the stage in the foyer. VIPs got to stand in front. Others went to the second flood or surrounded the stage from all sides.

Rodman & Renshaw's chairman General Wesley K. Clark gave his remarks on the conference.

General Clark recognised executives for their contributions to the event, including CFO Edward Rubin and president Tony Sanfilippo.

The event raised $200,000 for the McCarton Foundation, which provides programs for children with autism.

There was a live auction conducted by speed-talking Sebastian Clarke of Doyle.

A trip to Scotland and a private Scotch Whisky tasting package worth $15,000 sold for $5,500. A Royal get-away to Monte Carlo valued at $27,000 sold for $12,000.

Then Grammy award-winning music artist Mary J. Blige began her performance.

Here's another shot of Blige. Last year, Rodman and Renshaw's conference had Janet Jackson perform.

After an evening of partying, guests began to head back to their hotel.

