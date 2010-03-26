Rodgin Cohen: We Desperately Need Financial Reform Legislation

Earlier on Bloomberg TV, corporate lawyer Rodgin Cohen asserted his belief that financial reform is necessary for Wall Street, and that institutions are willing to come to terms with it if it works.



1:35 Everyone feels we need this financial reform

2:05 Wall Street is willing to take a financial hit if reform works

2:50 Capital requirements need to change for investment banks

