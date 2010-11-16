Rodeo Bull Jumps Into Crowd At Canadian Finals

A woman was seriously injured on Friday night when a bull at the Canadian Finals Rodeo leapt over a steel fence and landed in the front row of spectators.



Gary Rempel, is the alert wrangler who “probably saved a lot of lives” when he managed to lasso the bull by the horn before he could do any more damage.

As dangerous as this situation was — and as tragic as it could have been — it’s unlikely to deter bull riding fans from wanting to be close to the action. Getting thrown around by angry bulls is the fun part.

Check out this video shot by a spectator in the crowd. (Action begins at the 2 minute mark.)



