Falcons Player Gives Fan Season Tickets After Twitter Bet Blows Up In His Face

After wimping out on a playful Twitter bet with a fan, Roddy White is making good on his word.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver received much criticism this past week regarding a wager he made with a Twitter fan, Dylan Hoyt. The March Madness bet said if 14 seed underdog Mercer beat 3 seed Duke last week, the fan would receive a Falcons season ticket.

@DHoyt77 if mercer beat duke I will give you season tickets 50 yard line first row

— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 18, 2014

Well, Mercer pulled off the upset and beat Duke 78-71.

In the aftermath White reneged partially on his word, instead offering up a single game ticket to see the Falcons play the Bears.

I lost a bet and I will give him tickets to the bears game since he is a bears fan done with this bet

— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 21, 2014

White then received an endless series of Twitter replies from fans calling White out from compromising his end of the bet. After the social media backlash White has conceded to not only granting Hoyt two Falcons season tickets… but also two Super Bowl tickets as well as other perks:

@DHoyt77 2 season tickets, 2 SB tix, pregame sideline passes to game and a day at camp as my guest. How does that sound

— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 27, 2014

Hoyt, as you can imagine, is now Roddy White’s biggest fan:

I tried telling y’all @roddywhiteTV was a good guy in the end!! Couldn’t ever imagine something this awesome! #RiseUp

— Dylan Hoyt (@DHoyt77) March 27, 2014

