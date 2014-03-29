Falcons Player Gives Fan Season Tickets After Twitter Bet Blows Up In His Face

Tony Olivero
Roddy whiteRick Stewart/Getty Images

After wimping out on a playful Twitter bet with a fan, Roddy White is making good on his word.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver received much criticism this past week regarding a wager he made with a Twitter fan, Dylan Hoyt. The March Madness bet said if 14 seed underdog Mercer beat 3 seed Duke last week, the fan would receive a Falcons season ticket.

Well, Mercer pulled off the upset and beat Duke 78-71.

In the aftermath White reneged partially on his word, instead offering up a single game ticket to see the Falcons play the Bears.

White then received an endless series of Twitter replies from fans calling White out from compromising his end of the bet. After the social media backlash White has conceded to not only granting Hoyt two Falcons season tickets… but also two Super Bowl tickets as well as other perks:

Hoyt, as you can imagine, is now Roddy White’s biggest fan:

(h/t: NFL.com)

