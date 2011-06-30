Roddy Boyd: AIG Is Not As Clean As The Government Thinks

Roddy Boyd — the Financial Investigator and the author of Fatal Risk — tackles AIG’s failure in his new book. Painting a history of the insurance company from the rise of Hank Greenberg to today, he investigates the complex series of events that led to its downfall.



Watch below as he explains why AIG’s executives have not been investigated thoroughly by the US government, and points a finger at some possible culprits. Do you agree?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

